ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.03.2024 Sports News

Kalibi Sporting Club shower praises on Black Satellites, Black Princesses on making Ghanaians proud

By Ilyaas Al-Hasan || Contributor
Kalibi Sporting Club shower praises on Black Satellites, Black Princesses on making Ghanaians proud
24.03.2024 LISTEN

Following the excellent performance of Ghana's Under-20 male and female teams in the just ended 13th All Africa Games in Accra, a Division Two club in the Upper West Region - Kalibi Sporting Club has congratulated the two teams for their stellar performance in the competition.

This was contained in a press release signed by Chief Executive Officer of the club - Mr. Kandumah John.

According to the statement, the feat chalked by the two sides comes as a "sigher of relief" to serve as a feeder for both the Black Queens and the Black Stars in future.

It is also the belief of the club that such performance by the teams would become a motivational factor to enable the GFA draw lessons and replicate in the other national teams going forward.

The Black Princesses on Thursday night saw off their Nigerian counterparts by 2-1 after coming from behind to win gold for Ghana whilst the Black Satellites also rose to the occasion the following day to pip Uganda by a loan goal to nil, courtesy a late strike, to snatch the gold medal.

Below is the full release
CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO THE BLACK PRINCESS AND BLACK SATELLITES OF GHANA FOR WINNING GOLD MEDALS IN THE 13TH AFRICAN GAMES 2023.

On behalf of the techinical team, playing body, management and supporters of Kalibi Sporting Club, I express our outmost congratulations to the above mentioned teams for their sterling exploits in the 13th African Games 2023.

The performance of these teams has given most Ghanaians some sigh of relief concerning the future of the Black Stars and Black Queens. The young lads brought smiles on to the faces of most football loving Ghanaians in the last few days.

It is our belief that the performance of these teams would be a motivation for the President of the Ghana Football Association, his Executive Council and the management Committee members of the various National teams to reflect on, so that we can replicate similar feat at the other National teams.

Our football can always get better if we focus on what we did well without forgetting of correcting what we could not do right.

GOD BLESS KALIBI SPORTING CLUB.
GOD BLESS UPPER WEST FOOTBALL.
GOD BLESS GHANA FOOTBALL.
KANDUMAH JOHN
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.
With the event coming to a close Saturday, March 23, 2024, the Local Organizing Committee is continuing to receive rave reviews for a successful event held despite some early hiccups in the organization that nearly marred the beauty of some of the events leading to concerns by some Ghanaians and participating countries alike.

In all, Ghana emerged 6th on the medal table with 19 gold medals, 29 silver and 20 bronze, overall totalling 68 medals for Ghana.

Egypt came up tops amongst all with a staggering total of 187 medals - 99 gold, 46 silver and 42 bronze.

The disciplines Ghana managed to get their medals apart from football include: weightlifting, swimming, taekwondo, boxing, athletics, boxing, arm wrestling, high jump and hockey.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall 

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with integrity – Bawumia 2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people wi...

3 hours ago

It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Ghana when Energy Ministry was missing — Apetorgbor It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Gha...

3 hours ago

13th African Games: Naysayers proven wrong – Akufo-Addo 13th African Games: Naysayers proven wrong – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Apologize for failing to seek justice for 30,000 SALL citizens – Franklin Cudjoe tells AG Apologize for failing to seek justice for 30,000 SALL citizens – Franklin Cudjoe...

4 hours ago

Farmer guns down brother and bystander in feud at AgbedorKofe Farmer guns down brother and bystander in feud at AgbedorKofe 

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and our stance on gay marriage undoubted— Attorney-General Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and our stance on gay marriage undoubted — Attorney-General

4 hours ago

I'll be more accountable to Ghanaians because I'll face them again after 2024, Mahama has nothing to lose — Bawumia I'll be more accountable to Ghanaians because I'll face them again after 2024, M...

4 hours ago

You have crucial role to play for victory 2024 — Bawumia to NPP diaspora branches You have crucial role to play for victory 2024 — Bawumia to NPP diaspora branche...

4 hours ago

Former Information Minister John Tia has died Former Information Minister John Tia has died

Just in....
body-container-line