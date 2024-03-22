African Games: Yusif Basigi lauds Mukarama Abdulai after propelling Black Princesses to win gold

Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi has praised striker Mukarama Abdulai after scoring the winner against Nigeria’s Falconets to win gold.

The young promising striker who has been a livewire for the team started for the Ghana U20 women’s side in their game against Nigeria U20 in the final of the women’s football tournament at the 13th African Games at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday night.

After a frustrating first half, the Princesses equalized through Tracey Twum in the second half before Mukarama Abdulai scored a stunner in extra time to seal a 2-1 comeback win over their rivals.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Yussif Basigi applauded the striker, insisting that he always believed in her to deliver.

“Mukarama is a household name. I knew with time she would make it. She's the most experienced striker amongst all the strikers here and I’m not surprised she has made the difference,” coach Yussif Basigi said.

The win by the Princesses means Ghana has won another gold medal at the 13th African Games.