Pogba is 'unhappy' at Man Utd and will have to leave - Agent

Paul Pogba’s time as a Manchester United player is over, according to shock comments from his agent Mino Raiola, who urged the club to sell the Frenchman in January.

Pogba, who has been repeatedly linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus, has endured a difficult time of late at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Raiola said: "I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

"Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air. He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022.

"However, I think that the best solution for both Pogba and Man United is that he goes in the next transfer window. If not, the Old Trafford club know that they risk losing him on a free transfer as it is not Paul's intention to extend his contract."

Pogba returned to United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee, helping them win the Europa League and League Cup in his debut season under Jose Mourinho. He has not picked up silverware at the club since, but was part of the French side that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Pogba recently admitted that representing France was like a "breath of fresh air" after his struggles at United, for whom he has made 13 appearances this season.

He made a rare start in the 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, with his fine strike from distance sparking United's second-half comeback.

"The Manchester United board know the risk of losing Pogba for free given the player has no intention of extending," continued Raiola. "If somebody does not understand that, then they do not understand football. In any case, let them blame me if Paul leaves."

Meanwhile, France head coach Didier Deschamps has previously claimed Pogba "cannot be happy" with his situation in England.