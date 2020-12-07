Nii Okaikwei wins Okaikwei Triangular ‘Peace & Unity’ Marathon

Joshua Nii Okaikoi Tagoe, a PE teacher won the special Okaikwei Triangular Marathon 2020 over 10 kilometres organised by the Dreamland Sports Plus and One-On-One Foundation to create awareness for a peaceful election in a healthy community on Friday, December 4, 2020.

He was presented with a giant trophy, cash of 1,000ghc and special prizes from the sponsors, Puma Energy Drinks, Parle Biscuits, Cave & Gardens and Ocean Spray.

Emmanuel Dotse and William Anshong, both students placed second and third and took home 700ghc and 500ghc respectively in addition to sponsor’s products.

Mr Emmanuel Olla Williams who doubles as Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic (GOC) commended the participants and urged them to share the message of peace, unity and love at this elections period.

He also thanked the sponsors for supporting a laudable social and sports programme.

Mr Rajan Singh, sales and marketing manager of Cave & Gardens also advised the youth against violence due to elections.

Mr Jonathan Odartey Baddoo, CEO of Base Pharmacy who was a sponsor and special guest appealed to the media to promote a healthy living lifestyle. He said running for peace, unity and fitness is an ideal theme for the programme.

The event which covered Okaikwei North, Central and South Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region started and ended at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex at Kaneshie.

Ghana goes for General Elections on Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and Members of Parliament.