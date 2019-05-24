Modern Ghana logo

Pretty Diva Ada Oge Eke Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

It's another special day for pretty young damsel Ada Oge Eke as she adds one today. The soft spoken lady released some stunning photos to mark the celebration of her day as she receives birthday wishes and prayers from fans, family members and friends.

According to Her, this remarkable day of her life has always brought memorial reflections of her struggles through the ladder of success and also suggested the envisioned pathways to a better life of impact and iconic representations.

The Abia state born Beauty who graduated from Michael Okpara University Of Agriculture said " Oh! It’s my birthday today and am very excited to see this day, I give all glory to God for his mercies and love towards me. Today marks the beginning of new things to come especially with the opportunities at my disposal … am grateful to my family, brother, friends for the wishes.”

