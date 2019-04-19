Victory Emeje and Charity ifeoma onu crowned King and Queen of SouthEast Nigeria 2019.

The atmosphere in Awka was indeed colorful as king and queen of South East Nigeria pageant staged its 3rd edition over the weekend at the famous Crescent Spring Hotel.

The cultural pageant event which has been held in Enugu and Owerri was moved down to Awka to circulate the fun across all eastern states in Nigeria. Expectedly, the contestants displayed outstanding performances from cultural outings, talent exhibition and a whole lots more. However, the contestants which looked brightest are Victory Emeje and Charity ifeoma onu as they were crowned king and queen of South East Nigeria 2019.

Other winners at the night includes

Helen Eme ______ Queen of south East Culture

Ijeoma Bridget _____ Queen of South East Amity.

Edwin Anselm _____ King of south East Education

Chukwuebuka Christian ______ King of south east tourism

Eze Chisom ______ Queen of south east tourism

Emmanuella Okafor_____Queen of south east education.

Some section of men and women were also recognized for their outstanding contributions to growth of most societies in Eastern Nigeria.

The new winners will embark on various humanitarian services to effect the society positively.