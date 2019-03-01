Ex MBGN Queen Emmanuella Yaboh organizes Breast Cancer awareness program in Lagos.

Worried by the increasing cases of breast cancer among Nigerian women, ex MBGN queen, Miss Emmanuella Yaboh through her Ngo, The Girl Power Foundation has organized cancer screening exercise to create awareness on breast cancer; its causes, symptoms and effects and to provide free screening for young secondary school girls.

The exercise kicked off recently in Ejigbo Senior Secondary School, Ifelodun ln, Ejigbo Lagos. Emmanuella, alongside her team and medical professionals visited the school to carry out the charity project.

Dr. Okeke, who was a member of the medical team, while addressing the students advised them to regularly check for breast lumps, discharges, inverted nipples and other changes in the breasts, regretting that many youths had died of breast cancer due to neglect and of course lack of knowledge.

Miss Emmanuella Yaboh expressed

her delightedness at the massive turnout of students for the exercise, adding that after launching the foundation, she came up with the idea of organizing a breast cancer program to help youths and older women with the syndrome have a better knowledge and also receive treatment before the lumps develop to a dangerous level.

The exercise was followed up with fun and games where winners got cash prizes. Also, the screening exercise where a number of girls were found with lumps and other mammary irregularities. Their parents were contacted and surgeries were scheduled for them at discounted amounts.

The vice principal of the school, Mrs Owoseni in her note of thanks commended the foundation leader Emmanuella Yaboh and her team for the humanitarian visit.