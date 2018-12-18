Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
4 hours ago | AMEBO

Yoruba actress, Kemi Korede gets Car Gift from Godfather

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo

Popular Yoruba actress, Kemi Korede, is already reaping the dividend of her hard work as she recently got a car gift for her hard work.

One of her godfather, sent a White Toyota Jeep to the actress just to appreciate her works and her closeness to the family.

Celebrating her latest ride, she wrote, “Alhamudulilah Momoore oluwa surprised from my own godfather, my sunshine owo oko Alhaja Rukky for this beautiful gift Thank you somuch sir Loke Loke sir.”

AMEBO
Powered By Modern Ghana
Actress, Princess Shyngle yet to Reply on Alleged Suicide Allegations
BBN Stars, Cee C, Khloe Turn up for DJ Duppy’s Party
Actress, Toyin Abraham Fails to Sign Divorce Paper
Ebuka’s Wife Flaunts Baby Bump as She Steps out
TOP STORIES

Mahama Describes 2018 Christmas Under NPP Most Driest for Gh...

15 hours ago

$12.5m Drone Deal Wont be Funded By 2018 Budget– Bawumia Sla...

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line