Yoruba actress, Kemi Korede gets Car Gift from Godfather

Popular Yoruba actress, Kemi Korede, is already reaping the dividend of her hard work as she recently got a car gift for her hard work.

One of her godfather, sent a White Toyota Jeep to the actress just to appreciate her works and her closeness to the family.

Celebrating her latest ride, she wrote, “Alhamudulilah Momoore oluwa surprised from my own godfather, my sunshine owo oko Alhaja Rukky for this beautiful gift Thank you somuch sir Loke Loke sir.”