Chioma Holds Davido Down from Producing More Children with other women

Singer, Davido, will always be proud of himself considering how well he has come in the Nigerian music industry.

The singer, since the beginning of the year 2018, has been touring countries that he rarely has time for himself.

Well, it’s all about making the money and taking care of his kids but there is that one person he will never joke with and that is his lovely lover, Chef Chioma.

Since Chioma came into his life, he has been able to do away with other ladies as they both hang out together and also gist.

Davido was recently in Kenya, and he did not make the travel alone as his pretty lady was right beside him as usual to bless him with good composure at night.