Singer, Tope Alabi Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Hubby

Popular gospel musician Tope Alabi and her Husband Soji Ala, are currently thanking God for the happy union they have been able to build over the years.

The couple have been able to overcome the challenges that comes with marriage and they having been waxing stronger without letting third party into their home.

Tope, who could not hide her joy wrote, “When I think of God's goodness over my life, I shout halleluyah. God blessed me with a Man that matched my destiny and glory. Today Mark another anniversary of the day he took me to the Alter to say "I Love You". Join me to celebrate God's faithfulness. Glory be to God.”