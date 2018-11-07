Nollywood Actor, Mike Godson Signs New Deal with Bollywood

modernghana logo

56 minutes ago | Nollywood At Large

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actor, Mike Godson, is on the journey of breaking boundaries and that he just did recently as he signs new acting deal with the Indians.

Sounds cool right, well, our handsome chap will soon be featuring in some Zee world movies as they set to tell the love stories the African.

Sharing the good news, the elated actor wrote, “I just sealed a deal with these Bollywood film makers in partnership with Zeeworld. I'll be working with a host of other actors from different countries in Africa. I'm super excited because we are going to be telling those Indian love stories the African way. All the zee world Lovers, stay tuned.”

