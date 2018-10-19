Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, unveils his new Queen

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, unveiled his new queen on Thursday (yesterday) after undergoing the necessary rites and tradition. The monarch made the announcement Thursday night on his Instagram handle as he praised his partner and expressed his love her.

The Ooni wrote: “I waited upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa.

“You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen. #OoniOfIfe #Otisese”.

The 25-year-old Ondo born Prophetess whose bride price was reportedly paid Thursday was said to have started public ministry at the age of eighteen before she ventured into full time ministering in October 19, 2011.