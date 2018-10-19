Prince Osisioma Foundation Storms Ghana (Photos)

One of Nigeria mainstream humanitarian organisation and non governmental Institution may have geared its' impact towards a more established relevance in Africa, as she is set visits Ghana to touch lives and improve the value of humanity in the black nation on the 19th of October

The recent engagements of Prince Osisioma Foundation in Nigeria and Africa cannot be underemphasized. Her humanitarian vision and prospective mission for the Africa continent is one which has been described to be sincerely faithful.

However, the establishment of a new branch office for Prince Osisioma Foundation in Ghana, is aimed at extending and spreading its arms of love and impact across Africa countries.

The foundation has done outstandingly well in recent times; through projects and programs on provisional relief materials for less privilege persons, physically challenged; scholarship programs for youths and teens, health development and assistance initiative, seminars and lecture notes to educate and create awareness on basic issues and several other impact areas.

Prince Osisioma Foundation is indeed amongst the leading humanitarian agencies in Nigeria that is working endlessly to ensure that the poor, the displaced and the victimised people in every society in Africa are assisted and reintegrated back into the society, socially, politically and economically.

The capital city of Accra is agog as expectations are high over their arrival. Several organisations, widows, orphanage homes and people living with disabilities are optimistic of the good tidings that comes with the establishment of the NGO in Ghana. The local media are not left out in this jamboree as they await the humanitarian event that would be captured and projected across the West African nation.