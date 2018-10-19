The rise and rise of Blessing Utanung, Christian Queen Nigeria 2018

The Christian Queen Nigeria 2018, Blessing Utanung is giving Christianity a great sense of balance as she set to use her beauty and her position to impact lives and win back lost souls to Christ.

Crowned The Christian Queen Nigeria 2018 On the 18th of August at Water Park Aquatic Center Toyin Lagos,Blessing have also held the post of Miss Christian Ambassador and the kingdom Queen respectively.

The cross river state born model is a great preacher,writer and motivational speaker known widely for her radical approach and passion in kingdom expansion.

Speaking about her new project, tagged: "My identity", Blessing noted that she hope to use this project to evangelise the gospel of Christ to everyone especially the youths and young believers.