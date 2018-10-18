Nigerian rapper, Lil Kesh has hit back at a show promoter who slammed him few days ago with claims that he cannot blow again musically.
Go Take Care of Your Babymama…Singer, Lil kesh Tells Show promoter
The show promoter, Kogbagidi took to social media saying ‘Kesh no fit blow again’.
In a swift response, Lil Kesh replied him via Twitter saying, ‘stay true to yourself, stay happy always, you owe yourself that much.