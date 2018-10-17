Nollywood Actor, John Okafor Turns a Year Older

Nollywood actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, is a year older today and his pretty wife cannot keep calm knowing that her man is looking so gallant.

The hustle has not been easy but the grace of God has kept them going and the day is all about celebration and wifey cannot wait for hubby to return.

Being that humble ife, she stole out time to share some sweet messages for her man, “Happy birthday my rockstar, my play mate, my Sweetheart, my love, my life , my soul mate and my husband long life and prosperity God’s blessings and protections in your life Amen have fun darling I LOVE YOU”