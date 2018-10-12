modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
45 minutes ago | AMEBO

Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Flashes Banging Body in Public

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Flashes Banging Body in Public

Pretty Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda, is enjoying her life the best way desires and she has been able to present to many that she does not have problem with anything in life.

The actress has been able to maintain her own lane and does not follow trend and that has made her avoid some kind of scandals in the media.

She is busy making her money through movie production aside her lover who has been showering her with so much love as she flaunts her banging body in the open.

1012201844815 rukky 1

1012201844815 rukky 2

1012201844815 rukky 3

1012201844815 rukky 4

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"One thing, you have to do always is that,you are to help and if you cannot,don't hurt the one in need"

By: Christphen Aboagye, quot-img-1
body-container-line