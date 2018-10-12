Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Flashes Banging Body in Public

Pretty Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda, is enjoying her life the best way desires and she has been able to present to many that she does not have problem with anything in life.

The actress has been able to maintain her own lane and does not follow trend and that has made her avoid some kind of scandals in the media.

She is busy making her money through movie production aside her lover who has been showering her with so much love as she flaunts her banging body in the open.