Nigerian beauty queen Stephanie James mark birthday with stunningshoots

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Top Nigerian Beauty Queen, Stephanie James stuns in magnificent photo shoot as she mark her birthday.

Flaunting her flawless skin, the Queen of Goodwill Nigeria 2017 winner dazzled in wavy ponytail hairstyle and soft Facebeat that framed out her entire face.

The gorgeous model who is known for her luxurious & sophisticated lifestyle took fashion/beauty to the next level as she donned lovely costumes for a recent photoshoot to mark the special day.

Aside modelling,Stephanie James is a successful Makeup artist, stylist and also the founder of Stephanie James Foundation. A non governmental organization that provide basic needs for the less privileged in the society.

