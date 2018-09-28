Nene Alegimenlen wins Miss Ambassador For Peace Nigeria 2018

It was an evening of entertainment and fun as the Peace Achievers Awards cum Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria 2018 under the canopy of Peace Ambassador Agency held its annual awards and pageant show at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on 22 September,2018.

The event which was witnessed by the crème dela crème of the society saw Nene Alegimenlen wining the Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria 2018 while Williams Ugochi Testimony won the Miss Ambassador for Peace Africa 2018 respectively.

Other Winners Includes

Queen Chioma Uzofoh faith Miss Ambassador For Peace South East

Queen Princess Atima Miss Ambassador For Peace South West

Queen Nwosu chika Cynthia Miss Ambassador For Peace South South

As the winners of the competition, they are now representatives of the organisation and are to use their offices to promote peace in Nigeria, across Africa and the world in general.

Speaking with Nene Alegimenlen who won the Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria 2018, she said her joy is unexplainable. She thanked the organisers of the event for making her dream come through while promising to represent and carry out the task she is expected of.

"I feel awesome and overwhelmed. It was a journey and a fight because all the girls were good,beautiful and smart, but I know grace worked for me and prayers too. The support from my family was outstanding and that gave me courage. I believe that the challenge ahead will be overcome as I will use the platform to promote peace across Nigeria, " she said.

Also speaking, Williams Ugochi Testimony who was crowned the Miss Ambassador for Peace Africa 2018 respectively the platform has always been an avenue for your aspiring ladies pursue their dreams and this is a great opportunity to achieve all that.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be the representing the agency. I feel blessed and I'm thankful to God and the team. Also I want to use this opportunity to appreciate all the contestants. My mission is to use this platform to promote peace at all levels. I volunteer myself to any organisation ready to work with me across Africa and the world," Nene concluded.

There were musical performances from A-listers and top comedians in the country, Such as Faze alone, Rayce, Style Plus, Acapella, ajebo, Philip Rennar, MC Taywaye, and MC BOB.