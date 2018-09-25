modernghana logo

11 hours ago | City Flames

Nollywood Actor, Ekpenyong Inyang Bereaved, Losses Beloved Mother

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Now is not the happy time for Nollywood actor, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, as he is currently bereaved having loss his beloved mother.

The actor loss his beloved mother Princess Mary Ariy Bassey Inyang, who died some months back at the age of 83 years.

Even she is gone, the impact she made on her children and people around them will never be forgotten as the family begins her burial arrangement which will be coming up on the 4th of October, 2018.

Some of the younger generation might not be familiar with the actor’s face but he can boldly say that he is one of those relevant actors that have played pivotal role in the growth of the Nollywood industry.

