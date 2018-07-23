Former Big Brother Naija Star, Soma Survives Car Crash

Former Big Brother Naija star, Soma, is currently thanking God for his life after he survive a near death accident.

Thank God for sparing his life as he his car would have ended up in a canal if he had not controlled the car well after it was pushed off the road by a commercial vehicle which sped off on seeing the damaged caused.

The damaged done to the car based on the video is not that bad to cost him a fortune in fixing but the important thing is that his Monday morning was not turned to mourning.