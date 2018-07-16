Actress, Halima Abubakar Donates Relief Materials to Widows

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is a blessed soul that many with good hearts will want to associate with as she is blessed with a heart of Gold.

The actress in her usual manner over the weekend took to visit to the home of the widows where she presented them with gift items.

This was made possible through her Halima Abubakar foundation and trust me, no matter how little the gesture was, she was well appreciated.

Lots of people enjoy a better life not because they are rich but because of their heart of giving and Halima has been one of the few lucky to be blessed.

In her words, “WENT TO SEE THE WIDOWS .THEY NEED HELP TOO#GOD BLESSS ME MORE TO DO MORE#GIVING BACK# MAY GOD HELP US, BRAND NEW ANKARAS, AND SANITRY.”