Breaking News: Nollywood Actor, Ignis Ekwe is Dead

It is rather a sad time for those who are familiar with some legendary great talents in the industry as Nollywood actor, Ignis Ekwe, has departed this sinful world.

The news of the actor was made known by actress, Caroline King, who has had the opportunity of working with the late actor, in popular sitcom ‘Everyday People.’

Caroline disclosed that the late Ignis had great passion of always wanting to impact lives but as time progressed, they last contact due to busy schedule.

According to the actress, “And then the sun set. You played my hubby on everyday people for so many years, I remember how you’d crack me up with your jokes and then look at me wondering why am laughing, I remember your passion for teaching and how proudly you spoke about your students... I regret that I lost touch with you and now am having to eulogize you...sleep well Ignis Ekwe!!! God console your family!!!”