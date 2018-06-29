I’ve Spent N3.5 million on ‘Flavor’ 3 Years Ago but yet to recover…Movie Producer, Ikenna Best

Versatile Nollywood producer, Ikenna Best, has continued to emerge as one of the many most hardworking producer in the industry with lots of his works speaking for him.

Often times, before the release of his movies, his posters makes wave for him as he knows the stars to use for any of his movies that will tell the stories the best way he wants.

Recently, Ikenna, disclosed that almost 3 years since he produced the highly trended picture of actor, Chiwetalu Agwu, who acted in the movie, ‘Village Flavour’, where he spent roughly N3.5 million along with another movie, he is yet to recover his money.

According to the actor, “3 years ago, I shot this movie ‘VILLAGE FLAVOR’ mimicking 2niteflavour and ‘Fans Love’ with roughly 3.5 million naira and up till now I haven't made 100k cash from it after 3 years it has been stories upon stories. #prize we pay because we love this business is enormously enough. "Village flavor" was shot in two different cities (Enugu &Asaba).we suffered.

“Meanwhile, 2 (TWO) months Ago, I shot a movie with 2.5million naira which we shot for 4 days only and I have made 6.2 million naira Already as At today and yet this said movie is not yet released in the market. "DONT GIVE UP". Even when you fail, keep trying.”