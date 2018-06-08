Beauty Queen Serena Joseph Feeds the streets to celebrate birthday (photos)

In a bid to give back to the society and touch lives Miss Orient Advisor Nigeria and former Miss Ambassador For Peace Nigeria (south west), Serena Amarachukwu Joseph, took to streets to feed the less privileged and homeless people.

This is an initiate from Queen Serena Initiative which had always been consistent in empowering youth, children and caring for the less privileged. ‎ According to her, she finds fulfilment and great pleasure doing such charity initiative.

In her words "I give because I love ,, it's who i am, it's one of the reasons why God created me. It’s like my purpose on earth, I know what it feels like not to have and to have needs, not everyone is privileged and since I can make a difference I do. Look at me, I am not glowing because I have or because I take care of myself, it’s because I give. Above all I give and help because for everytime I do so I put beautiful smiles on their faces and that makes me feel satisfied, we as humans are not successful till we can do something for someone who cant do back and also without expectations"

The Child Advocate Ambassador further called everyone to emulate the art of giving as the children are not even previledged to celebrate children's day. According her " implore everyone , it takes nothing to give , we rise by helping others , this is a fact I assure you. The Kids on the streets don't even know what children's day means, all they do is honour and beg and come back to their parents that's why I took it upon my self last month on my birthday and the week of children's day to celebrate with them and feeding them, and by God's QUEENSERENAINITIAVE is going to be feeding the kids on the streets every month for a start. Am happy they are Happy "