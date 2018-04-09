My Wife has been the Best so Far…Actor, John Okafor

Comic Nollywood actor, John Okafor, is one of many actors that does not have any form of scandals trailing his career.

Rather than have scandals around his career, he is always busy trying to see how he can put smiles on the faces others.

The actor might put in his best when it comes to acting and that is because money is involved but when it comes to his love life, he never jokes with his woman.

John who sees his wife as envious of all women took out time to appreciate the woman who has brought so much smiles to his life and home, “It is Mother’s Day dis is my First Class representing, she is mother living my best friend my love she is my every every d epitome of a good mother in ramifications, mom pls remain happy always i love you extraordinarily dear.”