Veteran Actor, Pat Ata looking Cute, Set to Return to Nollywood

Wow, for those of us who have been wondering where our cute and ever smiling actor, Patrick Ata better known as Pat Ata, has been, well, think no further as you will soon see him back on screen.

The actor could be described as one of many who has really made the Nollywood industry stand out as his acting prowess made many stay glue to their TV screens back in the late and early 90s.

He suddenly went missing as he decided to focus on other projects but thank God he is doing well for himself as he is currently based in Germany, where he also does music and also directs in most cases.

Having some brief acknowledgment with some of his fans, the actor disclosed that he is already working on some projects which will soon be out and fans will have the opportunity of seeing him return to his first love.