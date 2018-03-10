Ex Beauty Queen, Wanda Monye graduates from Benin Film Academy

Nigerian Ex-beauty queen, has shared the news of her graduation from Benin Film Academy on social media.

Wanda Monye is a Nigerian actress that was crowned Miss Ambassador For Peace Advocate in September, 2016.

The beautiful lady shared the pictures of her graduation on Facebook showing she just added a certified actor on her portfolio.

Benin Film Academy is a new film school founded by prolific film maker, Mr Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen in partnership with Igbinedion University.

The former beauty queen seems to have proven that she is ready to take the movie industry to a whole new level.

See the beautiful photos below;

