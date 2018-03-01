Actress, Mercy Aigbe Show’s off Why Men Fall for her

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, might use all the expensive makeup in town but when duty calls especially when she has to play that village scene, she is ready to let go any form of painting.

The actress made her fans know that even without makeup, she still got that pretty looks that will always attract real men to her just the way she is being adored by her hubby.

Mercy is already planning a return to her hubby after they tried settling and having personal discussions on way forward some weeks back.

For now, the actress has been busy with work both acting and her businesses for now and even though she might be planning a return to her hubby, she is ready to keep things on a low key.