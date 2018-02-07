modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What Isaac Kyei Andoh Of Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Music News

Singer, Olamide Bags New Deal After Mother’s Death

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Singer, Olamide Bags New Deal After Mother’s Death

Just few days after he lost his mother, YBNL boss, Olamide, has just bagged new endorsement deal with Play Nigeria.

Olamide has really been disturbing the streets with his various hit singles ranging from Wo to Science Students and that has also created dance steps which many have been practicing already.

Play Nigeria is a pay TV that enables Nigerians to have access to lots of channels both local and foreign and also kiddies channel for the family.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
Auditor-General Begs Attorney General: Grant Me Powers To Prosecute Indicted Persons

body-container-line