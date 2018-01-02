Even Though we’re Fighting, I still Love you…Lanre Gentry

Ex-hubby to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry, has proven to many that he has grown past the challenges that rocked his home several months back.

Lanre proved his maturity by penning down a birthday message to his woman and mother of his son as she recently turned 40 years of age.

Although both parties have been trying to come to a conclusion on how to stage a strong comeback but they are yet to come to terms with each other on some certain things.

Lanre admitted that they might still be having issues, but Mercy is still his wife because she is the mother of his kids.

According to him, “even though we are fighting I still say happy birthday to you because you are still my wife and my children mother as I use to call you ones again happy birthday to you Mercy Aigbe Gentry. Long life and God bless you.”