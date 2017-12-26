Actress, , Karen Igho Steps out for Christmas with Big Baby Bump

Winner of big brother Africa 2011, award winning reality star, actress, model, radio host, Karen Igho Rakos, is really having the best time she deserves and that is because she has been able to keep her private life off social media.

Since getting married, Karen has been very busy with family and persona works and that has really avail her various opportunities which has made many eyes wonder what she has been up to.

It is no longer news that she is pregnant as her baby bump keeps growing by the day. She is struggling in maintaining her pretty looks but its’ not always easy though until when the baby arrives but she has got good hubby who is ensuring that she lacks nothing.