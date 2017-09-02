modernghana logo

Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Becomes Destiny Lotto Ambassador

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
43 minutes ago | Celebrity

These days, lots of lotto companies have seen the need for celebrity endorsement for their products and they have been making good use of the opportunity.

In months past, some Nigerian celebrities have been unveiled as various brand ambassadors for some of these lottery companies and now, Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, has joined the league.

The actress has not had it rosy for some time now was favoured by God as she was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador for Destiny Lotto.

