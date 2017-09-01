modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Comedian, Okey Bakassi Celebrates 16th year wedding Anniversary with wife

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
58 minutes ago | Commics News

Marriage is not bed of roses as only the patient ones are able to stay true to the sworn love for each other like comic Nollywood actor, Okey Onyegbule better known as Okey Bakassi.

The comedian with wife have endured the pain that comes with marriage for 16years now and still counting without any record of infidelity despite living countries apart.

Blessed with kids, these two love birds have shown many what real love is all about and they can’t hide how happy they feel for each other both when they are not even close due to distance.

Celebrating his woman, Okey Bakassi wrote “Best friend, Babe, Sister and Wife.... it's 16yrs already. We're in it forever. Happy wedding anniversary to us. Still love you so much, like yesterday, Zizi.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Commics News

TOP STORIES

Eyewitness Claims Asiedu-Nketia ‘made Up’ Attack Story

2 minutes ago

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run

3 hours ago

quot-img-1guard your heart with all dildigence.because from it arises the issues of life.

By: onayi ogbori quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line