Singer, Patoranking Welcomes Baby with Lover

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
55 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

Wow, it was already countdown for singer, Patoranking and his lover, when they revealed picture of her long gone baby bump, well, now there is good news from his camp.

Patoranking has now joined the league of babydaddy which has been very common in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The singer and his woman have just welcomed their baby as he has just revealed on social media showing that both mother and child are doing fine but he did not reveal the sex of the baby.

