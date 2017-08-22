modernghana logo

Actress, Chika Ike Goes Almost Nude in Advert Photoshoot

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has given her fans topic to talk about after she a photoshoot session her reality TV show advert.

In the advert which is aimed at promoting her much talked about reality TV show, ‘African Diva,’ the actress was seen in having fun in a bathtub, where she almost showed the world her secret body agents.

“I can’t get over My photoshoot for the African Diva Reality Show season 3 Ad Campaign,” she shared.

