I Can’t express all my Love for Daniel Ademinokan on Social Media…Actress, Stella Damasus

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Couples/Break-ups

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus and wife to Daniel Ademinokan, actress, Doris Simeon’s ex-hubby, is currently celebrating with his hubby as he turns a year older.

Stella who shared the happy news has been disturbing her man in office as he works on editing some jobs, stated that she has lots of things to say about the love of her life but can’t say them n social media.

In her words, “Love of my life @dabishop007 you are the best ever. I have so much to say but I would rather say it to you and not social media. You rock boo! Happy birthday. #hubby #birthday #love #family .”

