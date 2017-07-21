TOP STORIES
The man who does things make mistakes but he doesn't make biggest mistake of all - doing nothing!By: Nouman Khan
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Actor, John Njamah Celebrates 1year Wedding Anniversary with wife
Nollywood actor, John Njamah for a year now has enjoyed what marriage life is all about as he and his wife Angwi Tangi Njamah, are currently celebrating their one year wedding anniversary.
John who had for a while kept his love life secret, shocked many last year 2016, when he released pictures of his wedding to his Cameroonian wife which got many applauding his choice of woman.
Appreciating how far God has brought them the actor wrote, “#ANNIVERSARY …we just want to say thank you lord for seeing us through this year and the many years to come #anniversary #family #blessedunion#njamah #wifey #thankful @johnnjamah @angwinjamah”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Celebrity Picks