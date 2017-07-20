modernghana logo

Actress, Regina Daniels Shows off her growing Backside After Swimming

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Sightings

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels who will be turning 17year of age by October, 2017, has fast grown her fan base more than some of her colleagues who have been there before her.

The actress is currently in Atlanta, USA, having the best vacation she can need before returning to movie set when she returns to the country and she decided to share a sneak peak of her fun time at the pool side.

If there is one best form she uses to relax herself then it is swimming because she has constantly shown that of all the sports, she loves swimming more.

She is really turning that big girl and slay mama and as soon as she turns 18, maturity sets in with lots of potential suitors trooping to her DM.

