How Some Female Celebs Dressed to AMAA 2017 Awards (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
14 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

The AMAA 2017 awards has come and gone but not without having a close look at how some of the Nollywood celebrities (females) stepped out.

We sure know that when it comes to award ceremonies or any form of events where entertainers need to come out, one is bound to see various creative designs being worn.

The likes of actresses, Bimbo Akintola, Stephanie Linus, Nse Ikpe Etim, Iyabo Ojo, Doris Simeon, Regina Chukwu, Dayo Amusa, Rosaline Meurer and others did their best in slaying on the red carpet.

You can have a look at some of these great designs and have plans on making one.

