TOP STORIES
The is near so i advice each and everyone to surrender to follow jesus.By: yvette Asamoah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Actor, John Okafor, Wife Celebrates Daughter as she Graduates (photos)
Comic Nollywood actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, is currently smiling at his first offspring as she has she graduated into another academic level.
The actor who has been busy on movie set could not attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony and as such was able represented by his pretty wife.
John has been one hard working father that has ensured that he gives his family the best in life considering the challenges he passed through as a kid.
He is already blessed with three kids, two boys and a girl and he is not planning on having more children as he wants his woman to rest and keep looking good and hot.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Nollywood Media