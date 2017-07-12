modernghana logo

Actor, John Okafor, Wife Celebrates Daughter as she Graduates (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
52 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Comic Nollywood actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, is currently smiling at his first offspring as she has she graduated into another academic level.

The actor who has been busy on movie set could not attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony and as such was able represented by his pretty wife.

John has been one hard working father that has ensured that he gives his family the best in life considering the challenges he passed through as a kid.

He is already blessed with three kids, two boys and a girl and he is not planning on having more children as he wants his woman to rest and keep looking good and hot.

