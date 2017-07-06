modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Mercy Aigbe Steals Show at Saidi Balogun’s event with her Galaxy s10 Dress

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
43 minutes ago | Nollywood Glamour

Hmm, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, will not kill fans with her great fashion that has left everyone still talking about after she stepped out for actor, Saidi Balogun’s 50th birthday celebration.

The actress almost stole the show at the event of the celebration with the way she stormed the venue in a stunning outfit known as Galaxy s10 Dress that left many wondering how long it took her designer, CEO Luminee, to make.

To some, it might just be a simple design, but it looked perfectly well on the pretty actress whom many have been gushing over her beauty.

No wonder her hubby, Lanre Gentry, cannot take his eyes off her as he continues to monitor her activities while he seats to pray that God brings her back into his arms.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Glamour

TOP STORIES

Ghana’s Youngest MP Graduates From University With 2nd Class Upper

5 minutes ago

2017 Hajj: Between fare payment delay and time-frame

5 minutes ago

quot-img-1If I looked deeply enough into my past I could reveal a lot of joy and sorrow, but I believe that doing the best I can with what I have today will lead to even better times tomorrow

By: RASHID EINSTEIN quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line