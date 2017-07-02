modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Wife Celebrates 7th Year Wedding Anniversary

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
43 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

It was indeed a happy time for the family of popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, as he and his wife celebrated their 7th year wedding anniversary.

The singer, who got married to his wife in 2010, could not hide how happy he is seeing how far she has been able to guide and care both for the family and everyone around them.

Showing his gratitude to God and his wife, he wrote, “Happy wedding Anniversary to Us today July 1st it’s been 7 years of Gods faithfulness grace mercy and favour thank you Jesus for keeping and providing for us. To you my Queen @ozyokposo After Jesus you are Best thing that happened to me i will continuously bless God for the day i met you thank you and God bless you for all your love care and support thank you for taking care of me, our home and making our home the most peaceful place on earth I LOVE YOU FOREVER.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Couples/Break-ups

TOP STORIES

Mahama “salutes” senior citizens as Ghana marks 57th Republic Day

17 hours ago

Gov’t to employ ‘sakawa’ boys

21 hours ago

quot-img-1When you educate a man, you educate the head of the family and thereby strengthen the nation; when you mis-educate a woman, you give her a license to destroy future generations.

By: Apostle Mawuetornam quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line