Abeiku Santana Loses Father

Seasoned Ghanian broadcaster, Gilbert Aggrey, affectionately called Abeiku Santana has lost his father.

The late James Benjamin Aggrey, 81, was the former Greater Accra Region Head of Disease Control Unit, Ghana Health Service.

Speaking to The Spectator, Abeiku Santana noted that his father died on April 20, at the Koforidua Government Hospital in Eastern Region after a short illness.

Mr.JB Aggrey left behind eight children, and a widow, Mrs. Comfort Aggrey.

The "Ekwanso Dwodwo" drive time host on Okay FM, further added that the family would announce measures put in place for a befitting burial in due course.

Describing his father, Abeiku Santana said, " he was my philosophy, tutor, who taught me humility, self-discipline, and the fear of God among others.

The host of "Atuu" on UTV, also thanked friends who have reached out to express their support and sympathy in these difficult times.