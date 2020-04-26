Covid-19: Soldiers Contracted To Build Isolation Centre At Kwabenya

Soldiers From the 48-Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces are awarded a contract to build a 100-bed Infectious Disease and Isolation Facility at the Ga East Municipal Hospital at Kwabenya in Accra.

The contract was awarded to the 48 Engineer Regiment by the promoters of the project, Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

They have six weeks to complete the job.

President Akufo-Addo dropped the hint in his last address to the nation on the Covid-19 response activities.

“Last Friday, I was honoured to do the virtual sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a 100-bed Infectious Disease and Isolation Facility at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, which is being funded through a public-private partnership, under the leadership of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund,” the President said.

The construction he explained is with the assistance of the 48-Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, and will be completed in six weeks.

“Members of the Private Sector Fund have, indeed, acted like citizens, and not spectators, in these testing times for our country, and their patriotism is to be loudly praised,” he stated.

The facility will support other Covid-19 treatment centres located in various part of the country.

The President mentioned that the government had expanded and added to the network of Covid-19 treatment centres, with the Ga East and the Bank of Ghana Hospitals being 100 per cent dedicated to the fight.

Other centres are at the University of Ghana Medical School Hospital, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi South Hospital, and in other designated Regional and District Hospitals.

---Daily Guide