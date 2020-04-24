ModernGhanalogo

24.04.2020 Health

Covid-19: UK’s Deaths Rise To 19,506

By News Desk
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19 deaths in the UK have ballooned to 19,506, the UK Department of Health and Social Care made this known in a tweet.

It says “as of 5pm on 23 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 19,506 have sadly died.”

The increment represents 684 new deaths, according to the Department.

“As of 9am 24 April, 612,031 tests have concluded, with 28,532 tests on 23 April.”

“444,222 people have been tested of which 143,464 tested positive.”

---Daily Guide

