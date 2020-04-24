May Allah Heal Our Homeland Ghana After Ramadan---Francis Owusu-Akyaw

Listen to article

As Muslims around the globe commence the thirty(30) days fasting and prayers from today, I wish all Muslims in Juaben Constituency, Ghana, and the world at large a Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam - takes place from Sunrise to Sunset in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which is observed by Muslims around the world as a month of Fasting, Prayer, Reflection, to be with family and friends.

During these periods, it is my fervent prayer that the Almighty Allah accept your Prayer, Sacrifices, and Generosity to aid us to overcome Covid-19 after Ramadan.

May this year's Ramadan bring us good health, prosperity, peace and heal our land from the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the partial lockdown lifted by H.E The President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, I urge all Muslims and fellow Ghanaians to use a face mask and observe all the protocols by the GHS, MoH and WHO to help us abstain from being infected with the CODVID-19.

Once again Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims.

Thank You

Francis Owusu-Akyaw

Aspiring MP, Juaben Constituency