Covid-19: Ashanti Region Cases Rise To 68

Coronavirus cases in the Ashanti region have risen from 62 to 68 as of Sunday.

According to the Ashanti regional health directorate, most of the affected persons are between 20 and 25 years of age.

The regional health director Emmanuel Tenkorang addressed the media on the development Tuesday.

On Monday, the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly recorded two new cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Risk Communication and Social Mobilisation Committee of COVID-19, Dr Aboagye da Costa says stigma has become one of the major challenges in the fight against the virus in the country.

It comes after staff of the Fanteakwa government hospital in the Eastern region are reportedly being shunned by their communities after a patient tested positive of covid-19 there.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday, Dr. Aboagy Da Costa said his outfit will take immediate steps to address the concerns in the district.

“Stigma has become one of the main concerns as we combat covid-19. We don’t need to stigmatise because we are all at risk. We need to help the victims and not stigmatise. I will immediately get in touch with the regional and district directorate so they can pick it up and address it,” he assured.

He, however, encouraged the hospital staff not to be discouraged by the situation since they have sworn to protect the people.

“However I encourage the health staff that in spite of that they should continue to help because they are front-liners”.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has disclosed President Akufo-Addo did not seek their view before lifting the lockdown on parts of the country.

The GMA, however, says the President has their blessing with the decision regardless.

“We were not consulted prior to the decision being made. But after the decision was made the president found it necessary to inform us and after listening to him, he has our blessing,” a deputy general secretary of the Association Dr. Titus Bayuo told Starr News on Monday.

He said even though they are a medical association, they also concerned about the economic wellbeing of the country.

