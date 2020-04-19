Akufo-Addo Lifts Covid-19 Lockdown

ModernGhanalogo

President Akufo-Addo has announced the lifting of the partial lockdown in affected areas effective Monday April 20.

Ban on social gatherings still remains.

Schools both public and private still remain closed.

President said this during his 7th address to the nation on the COVID-19 measures.

He indicated that private burial for deceased persons is allowed but not exceeding a total of 25 people.

...more soon

