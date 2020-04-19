Akufo-Addo Lifts Covid-19 Lockdown By Editor LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic President Akufo-Addo has announced the lifting of the partial lockdown in affected areas effective Monday April 20. Ban on social gatherings still remains. Schools both public and private still remain closed. President said this during his 7th address to the nation on the COVID-19 measures. He indicated that private burial for deceased persons is allowed but not exceeding a total of 25 people. ...more soon CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in GhanaLockdownAkufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo Lifts Covid-19 Lockdown
President Akufo-Addo has announced the lifting of the partial lockdown in affected areas effective Monday April 20.
Ban on social gatherings still remains.
Schools both public and private still remain closed.
President said this during his 7th address to the nation on the COVID-19 measures.
He indicated that private burial for deceased persons is allowed but not exceeding a total of 25 people.
