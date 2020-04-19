National COVID-19 Fund Gathers Over GH¢12million

Listen to article

A total of 19 organisations and individuals have donated cheques, a vehicle and other items valued over Ghc12.6 million to the COVID-19 Trust Fund to support efforts at ameliorating the negative effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on Ghanaians.

They include the Bank of Ghana, that presented a cheque for GH¢10 million; the Petroleum Commission, GH¢1 million; the Ghana Insurers Association, GH¢500,000; Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana, GH¢200,000; National Insurance Commission (NIC), GH¢200,000; Cenpower Generation Company Limited, GH¢200,000 and Auto Parts Limited (APL Nissan), that presented Nissan NP 300 Hardbody Pick-Up Truck, worth GH¢144,000.

Others are Total Petroleum Ghana Limited (TOTAL), GH¢100,000; Ghana National Bureau - ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, GH¢100,000; East Cantonment Pharmacy Limited, GH¢100,000; Ms Susana Mensah and a former Deputy Eastern Regional Minister in the (Kufour Administration), $300; New Patriotic Party (NPP) USA Wing, GH¢50,000.

The rest are Stallion Group, $35,000; ACADIA Industries Limited, manufacturers of Tampico, GH¢25,000.00) and five hundred cartons of Tampico; West African Insurance Companies Association, GH¢5,000; Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG), Ghc 50,000; Ghana Insurance College, GH¢50,000; National Food Buffer Stock Company, GH¢100,000; Care International (Ghana), GH¢50,000 and Graduate Impresarios Association, GH¢1,500.

Fund

The Chairman of the Fund, former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, commended the organisations and individuals for showing concern and helping the state in finding a lasting solution to the problems and offer relief to the people.

